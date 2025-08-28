Figma (NYSE:FIG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Figma in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Figma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Figma Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:FIG opened at $69.66 on Monday. Figma has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $142.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a PE ratio of 94.14.

In other Figma news, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $96,885,530.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,921,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,041,623.79. This represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 3,187,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $100,478,352.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,810,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,156,731.20. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares valued at $618,294,215. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

About Figma

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

