Figma (NYSE:FIG) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Figma (NYSE:FIG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Figma in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Figma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Figma to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Figma to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.29.

Get Figma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Figma

Figma Stock Down 0.7%

Insider Buying and Selling at Figma

Figma stock opened at $69.66 on Monday. Figma has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $142.92. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.14.

In other news, major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 2,668,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $84,115,974.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 47,639,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,606,874.24. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Greylock Xiv Gp Llc sold 3,074,755 shares of Figma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $96,885,530.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,921,029 shares in the company, valued at $92,041,623.79. This trade represents a 51.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 312,500 shares of company stock worth $10,312,500 and have sold 19,617,451 shares worth $618,294,215. Company insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Figma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Figma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.