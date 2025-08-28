Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Review

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Expion360 and SiTime, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Expion360 alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expion360 0 0 0 0 0.00 SiTime 1 0 5 0 2.67

SiTime has a consensus price target of $240.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given SiTime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SiTime is more favorable than Expion360.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expion360 -137.70% -427.62% -119.08% SiTime -32.15% -7.54% -6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Expion360 and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Expion360 and SiTime”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expion360 $5.62 million 1.02 -$13.48 million ($116.55) -0.01 SiTime $202.70 million 30.62 -$93.60 million ($3.48) -68.61

Expion360 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime. SiTime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expion360, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Expion360 has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Expion360 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SiTime shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Expion360 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of SiTime shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SiTime beats Expion360 on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expion360

(Get Free Report)

Expion360 Inc. designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars. The company also engages in the development of e360 Home Energy Storage systems; e360 SmartTalk mobile application. It serves dealers, wholesalers, private label customers, and original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yozamp Products Company, LLC and changed its name to Expion360 Inc. in November 2021. Expion360 Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense. The company sells its products directly to customers, distributors, and resellers. SiTime Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Expion360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expion360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.