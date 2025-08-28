Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EXEL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXEL

Exelixis Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,464,225.38. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,795,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,794,000 after purchasing an additional 164,134 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,606,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,238,000 after purchasing an additional 712,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,445,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $328,196,000 after purchasing an additional 28,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,572,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,262,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $231,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.