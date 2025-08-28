Evercore ISI Boosts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $185.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $164.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

NYSE CBRE opened at $163.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.41. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 18.89%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,267,167.70. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,073. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

