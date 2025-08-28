Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.72 ($0.01). Europa Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,645,058 shares traded.

Europa Oil & Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £6.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland purchased 838,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £8,387.59. Also, insider Bo Krøll purchased 4,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £48,000. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

About Europa Oil & Gas

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

