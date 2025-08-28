Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $620,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. $BBCP

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 113,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 56,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth about $3,500,000. JB Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 312,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping Trading Up 0.1%

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $370.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 1.07. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Concrete Pumping has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Concrete Pumping declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBCP shares. DA Davidson set a $8.00 target price on Concrete Pumping and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Concrete Pumping to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.