Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. $AB

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,822 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of AllianceBernstein worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 45.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 325,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 101,041 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,309,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AB. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of AB stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 8.35%.The business had revenue of $844.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.21%.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

