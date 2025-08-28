EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,439 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $25,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.61.

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.86 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.