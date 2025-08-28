Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Position Increased by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,783 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.69, for a total value of $223,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,452,968.12. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,372 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $172.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Arete raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

