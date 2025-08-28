Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives $17.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.3333.
ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th.
NYSE ELAN opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.60. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $18.87.
Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.
