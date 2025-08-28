Edward K. Christian Trust Sells 1,054 Shares of Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) Stock

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,054 shares of Saga Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,060.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 894,378 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,002.52. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edward K. Christian Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 22nd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,727 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $22,951.83.

On Thursday, August 7th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,027 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $12,929.93.

On Thursday, July 31st, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 400 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $5,224.00.

On Wednesday, July 30th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 689 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $9,025.90.

On Friday, July 25th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 1,799 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $24,106.60.

On Wednesday, July 23rd, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 608 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $7,916.16.

On Tuesday, July 15th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 704 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $9,539.20.

On Monday, July 14th, Edward K. Christian Trust sold 3,017 shares of Saga Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $40,729.50.

Saga Communications Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:SGA opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.32. Saga Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $15.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Saga Communications Dividend Announcement

Saga Communications ( NASDAQ:SGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.55 million. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 1.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Saga Communications, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Saga Communications’s payout ratio is 303.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Saga Communications by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on Saga Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a media company, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, country, classic country, hot/soft/urban adult contemporary, oldies, classic rock, rock, and news/talk.

