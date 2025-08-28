Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Stake Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 2,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eaton by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total transaction of $5,740,691.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at $225,785.70. The trade was a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $351.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $399.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.44. The firm has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.