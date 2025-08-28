Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Upgraded at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

DYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $34.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jones Trading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:DYN opened at $13.64 on Monday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.36 and a 12 month high of $46.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 16.83, a current ratio of 16.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 242,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.