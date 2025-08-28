Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 151.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $444.85 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.
Duratec Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Duratec
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Duratec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duratec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.