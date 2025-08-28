Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Northstar Financial Companies Inc.

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northstar Financial Companies Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.20 and a 12 month high of $127.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.54.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

