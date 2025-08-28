DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3%

DTE opened at $138.48 on Monday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $142.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%.The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.