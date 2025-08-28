Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.7692.

Several analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at $8,282,080.40. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,394,303.54. This represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Docusign by 519.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. Docusign has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.97.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Docusign will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Docusign declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

