Docusign Inc. $DOCU Stock Position Decreased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management trimmed its stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Docusign were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 318.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Docusign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Docusign by 476.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Docusign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 40,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,100,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,160,122.33. This trade represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $5,983,631 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Docusign from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Up 3.0%

DOCU opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.97. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%.The firm had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Docusign has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

