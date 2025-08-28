Dimensional International High Profitability ETF $DIHP Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,801.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

