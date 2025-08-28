Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.42 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $15.78 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.22 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $17.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $228.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.33.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $147.06 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.48.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 27.25%.The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

