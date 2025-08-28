Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft $DB Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 28,293.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,308,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 139.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,028 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DB opened at $35.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.26. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

