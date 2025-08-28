DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.6364.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 98,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

