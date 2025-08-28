Delta Investment Management LLC Sells 512 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Delta Investment Management LLC decreased its position in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 3,914.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 40.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 186.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $114.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

