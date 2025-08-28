Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Stake Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 270.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $132.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.22.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $76,536,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,046,430.20. This trade represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $757,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. This represents a 24.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,989,063 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,673,412 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.06.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

