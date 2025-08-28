Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Tema Etfs LLC

Tema Etfs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 204.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 23,362 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE DE opened at $493.44 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $374.46 and a one year high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.87.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

