CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 545.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,862,000 after acquiring an additional 194,651 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirova now owns 9,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 244.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. William Blair downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $444.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seventeen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.11.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $446.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.43 and a beta of 0.96. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $254.43 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Further Reading

