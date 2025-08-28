CW Advisors LLC Takes $437,000 Position in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 166,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,576 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,187,000 after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.28 and a 1 year high of $46.26.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

