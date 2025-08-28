CW Advisors LLC Sells 531 Shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF $GLTR

CW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,715 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 116,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period.

GLTR stock opened at $142.95 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.23.

