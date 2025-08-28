CW Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

CW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 790.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC stock opened at $586.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $546.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.93. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $426.24 and a one year high of $600.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.27. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (up from $550.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $480.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $3,793,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,964,243.54. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 991 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $485,590.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,310. This trade represents a 75.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,536 shares of company stock worth $8,306,857 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

