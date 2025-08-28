CW Advisors LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of Sanofi $SNY

CW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,831,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 58.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,947,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,933,000 after buying an additional 1,456,269 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 950,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,850,000 after buying an additional 861,770 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,034,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,172,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.73 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.47%.Sanofi’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

