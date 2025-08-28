CW Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tronox Holdings PLC $TROX

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the first quarter worth about $17,268,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. raised its stake in Tronox by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 1,657,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after acquiring an additional 750,145 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 951,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 522,412 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,620,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 15.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 375,643 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. Tronox Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Tronox Cuts Dividend

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.24). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 8.48%.The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Tronox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 629.0%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other Tronox news, Director Stephen J. Jones acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,690. This represents a 18.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Turgeon bought 31,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $99,991.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 772,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,956.12. This represents a 4.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 184,750 shares of company stock worth $579,714. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROX. Truist Financial set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.60 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

