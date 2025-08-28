CW Advisors LLC Purchases 5,568 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Flex by 55.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,285 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flex by 3,794.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,900,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Flex by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,499,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,923 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Flex by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,470,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 35,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,517,340.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 140,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,002,357.31. This trade represents a 20.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 181,028 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $7,767,911.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,463,695 shares in the company, valued at $62,807,152.45. This trade represents a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 681,706 shares of company stock valued at $29,778,944 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLEX shares. KGI Securities cut Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Flex

Flex Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Flex stock opened at $53.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $54.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 3.42%.The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.