CW Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF $JHML

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JHML opened at $76.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.01. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $76.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.51.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

