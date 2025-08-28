CW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,078 Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,078 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,304,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,804,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth about $529,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,494,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $345,920,000 after purchasing an additional 105,875 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.7% in the first quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 75,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,505 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.93.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 4,300 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total value of $1,057,499.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,236.69. The trade was a 12.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $241.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.14 and a 52 week high of $257.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

