CW Advisors LLC Buys 544 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 43.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 883,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,984,000 after buying an additional 268,396 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $276.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $280.52. The firm has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.19 and its 200 day moving average is $235.16.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $19,522,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,472,018.92. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,199 shares of company stock worth $38,555,071. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

