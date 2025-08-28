CW Advisors LLC Buys 3,986 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $366,959,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,547,489 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,421,549,000 after buying an additional 5,661,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,942,063 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $830,726,000 after buying an additional 2,642,810 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,354.9% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 2,641,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $100,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,634,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $440,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,286.66. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.0%

FCX stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $52.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.