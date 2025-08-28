CW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF $JAAA

CW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,055,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611,706 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC now owns 7,719,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 25,026.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,437,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,169 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 171.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,304,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.59. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $51.05.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.