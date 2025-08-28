CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,750 Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth $2,182,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 9.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $2,035,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,737,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HSIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Baird R W cut shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Henry Schein Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.41. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $82.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average of $70.21.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-4.940 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

