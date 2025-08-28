CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,854 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,878,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This trade represents a 69.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,250. This represents a 81.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,195 shares of company stock worth $40,243,793. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $167.24 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $168.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.78. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.44.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

