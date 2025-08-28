CW Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,710 Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $74.27 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.5418 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

