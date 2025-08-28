CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.930-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.908. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.600-3.72 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $422.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.34 billion, a PE ratio of -612.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $463.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.49. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%.CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $495.00 price target (up from $490.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Twenty-six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.00, for a total transaction of $11,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 422,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,391,308. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.93, for a total value of $7,352,822.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,330.58. The trade was a 29.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,414 shares of company stock worth $96,794,738 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.