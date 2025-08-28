Critical Contrast: Dover (NYSE:DOV) and IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY)

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) and Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IHI and Dover’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IHI 6.50% 22.43% 4.76% Dover 29.29% 18.19% 9.86%

Risk and Volatility

IHI has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

84.5% of Dover shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Dover shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

IHI pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dover pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. IHI pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dover pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Dover has increased its dividend for 70 consecutive years. Dover is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IHI and Dover”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IHI $10.68 billion 1.62 $744.08 million $1.16 24.60 Dover $7.75 billion 3.24 $2.70 billion $16.58 11.03

Dover has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IHI. Dover is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IHI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IHI and Dover, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IHI 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dover 0 5 7 0 2.58

Dover has a consensus target price of $213.92, suggesting a potential upside of 17.01%. Given Dover’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dover is more favorable than IHI.

Summary

Dover beats IHI on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IHI

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships. It also offers 3D laser radars, X-ray inspection systems, monitoring equipment, oil leak monitors, vibration control systems and seismic isolation floor systems, and disaster prevention equipment; environmental monitoring; cryogenic products, material handling systems, steelmaking equipment, pulp and paper machinery, agricultural machinery, life associated equipment; aero engines; rocket, space utilization, defense, and traffic control systems; and communication, electronic, electric measuring, information processing machines, and other instruments and equipment. In addition, the company sells and rents real estate. The company was formerly known as Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Co., Ltd and changed its name to IHI Corporation in 2007. IHI Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market. This segment offers manual and power clamp, rotary and linear mechanical indexer, conveyor, pick and place unit, glove port, and manipulator, as well as end-of-arm robotic gripper, slide, and end effector; winches, hoists, bearings, drives, and electric monitoring system; and radio frequency and microwave filters and switches, and signal intelligence solutions. Its Clean Energy & Fueling segment offers component, equipment, and software and service solution enabling safe storage and transport of fuel, cryogenic gases, and hazardous fluids, as well as operation of retail fueling and vehicle wash establishment. The company's Imaging & Identification segment provides precision marking and coding, product traceability equipment, brand protection, and digital textile printing equipment and solution, as well as related consumable, software, and service to packaged and consumer goods, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, fashion and apparel, and other end-market. Its Pumps & Process Solutions segment manufactures specialty pump, connector, flow meter, fluid connecting solution, plastics and polymer processing equipment, and engineered components for rotating and reciprocating machines. The company's Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment manufactures refrigeration system, refrigeration display case, commercial glass refrigerator and freezer door, and brazed plate heat exchanger for industrial heating and cooling, and residential climate control applications. The company was incorporated in 1947 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

