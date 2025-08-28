CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.44 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,750 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 16,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 18,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $373.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

