CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,709 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $1,699,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $11,688,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 292,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $113.92 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $77.23 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market cap of $141.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $296,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 160,110 shares in the company, valued at $18,977,838.30. This represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $548,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,880.80. The trade was a 35.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $9,339,230 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

