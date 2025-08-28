CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 14,067 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,421 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $501,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,212 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $413,491,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7,096.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,718,402 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $414,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625,045 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,095 shares of company stock worth $7,841,167. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $68.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.