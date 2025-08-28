Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Coya Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Coya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ COYA opened at $6.56 on Monday. Coya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $109.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.26.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coya Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COYA. DME Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. DME Capital Management LP now owns 1,646,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 372,414 shares during the period. Dauntless Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coya Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

