Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.1250.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Nomura Securities raised Coupang to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Nomura raised Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $282,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 309,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,744,568,816.75. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 11,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $339,568.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,818.64. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,087,003 shares of company stock worth $284,933,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPNG opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Coupang has a 1-year low of $19.02 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 141.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Coupang had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 1.13%.The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

