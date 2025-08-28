CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Sells $2,035,773.27 in Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $2,035,773.27. Following the transaction, the insider owned 395,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,854,175.76. This trade represents a 4.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 915,382 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $91,675,507.30.
- On Monday, August 18th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 549,682 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $55,396,951.96.
CoreWeave Stock Up 6.1%
CRWV stock opened at $96.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWV. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter worth $82,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,450,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoreWeave in the 2nd quarter worth about $397,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,824,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at about $212,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CRWV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $43.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.
