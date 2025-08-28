Contrasting EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) & Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Free Report) and EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EuroDry has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and EuroDry”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $87.44 million 0.27 $43.73 million $1.56 1.24 EuroDry $61.08 million N/A -$12.61 million ($5.20) -2.04

Performance Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than EuroDry. EuroDry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Performance Shipping and EuroDry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 0 0 0.00 EuroDry 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and EuroDry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping 72.12% 20.92% 17.65% EuroDry -28.64% -12.65% -6.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.9% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.4% of EuroDry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Performance Shipping beats EuroDry on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Performance Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services through its tanker vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2023, its fleet consisted of seven Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 735,910 DWT. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About EuroDry

(Get Free Report)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company fleet consisted of 13 drybulk carriers comprising five Panamax drybulk carriers, two Kamsarmax, five Ultramax drybulk carriers, and one Supramax drybulk carrier with a total cargo carrying capacity of 918,502 dwt. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.